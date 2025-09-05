Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun claims innocence amid WLFI pump and dump allegations against him

- The WLFI team freezes cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun’s holdings, alleging a pump and dump.
- Justin Sun defends with test transfers and addresses dispersion claims.
- A timeline analysis by the Nansen AI agent suggests the transfer followed the dump.
The US President Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial (WLFI) team blacklisted cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun’s wallet address as the token faces a massive supply dump, resulting in a 14% drop on Friday. Sun demands that the team unlock the tokens as the Nansen AI agent highlights the 50 million WLFI transfer succeeded the sell-off wave.
Justin Sun gets blacklisted for a 50 million WLFI sale
The WLFI token edges lower by 1% at press time on Friday, following the 14% drop from the previous day. This sudden downfall raised alarms of a potential price manipulation.
The WLFI team zeroed in on a 50 million WLFI transferred from Justin Sun’s address, then worth $9.03 million. At present, the Arkham Intelligence data shows the wallet left with 545.1 million WLFI tokens worth $100.6 million.
Justin Sun's wallet address data. Source: Arkham Intelligence
Following the trace, the team has blacklisted Sun’s wallet address and blocked his WLFI funds.
Sun has pushed back in an X post by urging the World Liberty Financial team to unlock the tokens underpinning his contribution as an early investor. While further cementing his trust and support for the project, the founder of Tron (TRX) also highlighted that "As one of the early investors, I joined together with everyone – we bought in the same way, and we all deserve the same rights.
In a separate post, the founder elaborated on the operations that triggered the panic, specifically mentioning a few general test deposits that were followed by the 50 million token transfer. Sun calls the final transfer an address dispersion and not a sale, which could have impacted the market price.
Nansen AI agent backs Tron founder
Alex Svanevik, the CEO of Nansen, a blockchain analytics platform, shared screenshots of the Nansen AI agents clearing Justin Sun from any direct role in the WLFI dump on Thursday.
The AI highlights massive exchange deposits as the key catalyst that occurred between 2:19 GMT and 2:51 GMT, while the 50 million WLFI transfer occurred at 9:18 GMT.
Justin Sun has reposted the same with the caption “I am innocent” to extend his plea. It is worth noting that he was the winner of the Trump Gala Dinner invite in late May, based on the Official TRUMP token holding of over $22 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Gainers: MemeCore, Pump.fun rally as World Liberty Financial struggles
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate as traders eye key macro data
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades in green above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 3% so far this week. Ethereum (ETH) price consolidates between key levels, while Ripple (XRP) finds support around its critical level.
Nasdaq reinforces oversight on publicly traded crypto-focused treasuries
Nasdaq will require US-listed crypto treasury firms to get shareholder approval before issuing new shares to lift their stock price. Nasdaq is strengthening its grip on companies that try to boost stock performance through fundraising aimed at crypto acquisitions.
Ethena drops 10% following Mega Matrix's $2 billion ENA treasury plan
Ethena (ENA) declined on Thursday despite Singapore-based Mega Matrix's (MPU) plan to raise $2 billion from a series of shelf offerings to establish a treasury reserve focused on acquiring ENA and other stablecoin governance tokens.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.