- The Switzerland-based bank is now offering SEBAwallet app, e-banking, and SEBA card facilities.
- SEBA is also providing corporate accounts to blockchain companies and their employees.
SEBA Bank AG (formerly SEBA Crypto AG) shared a statement with The Block saying that it is fully operational. According to the statement - Swiss clients, including corporates, asset managers and professional private investors, can now open an account with the bank. It is further planning to onboard clients from selected foreign jurisdictions in December. Having been set up in 2018, SEBA received a banking license from the Authority (FINMA) earlier in August 2019.
SEBA CEO Guido Buhler said:
We are proud to have founded a bank within 18 months, raised CHF 100 million [$100.5 million] in capital from investors and obtained a banking and securities dealer license from FINMA.
He further added that the customers of the bank should be able to utilize digital assets fully "without having to sacrifice security.” The bank said that secure custody of digital assets is its "critical" success factor. Further, it said that customers can invest in traditional and digital assets, store them, trade them and take out loans, using an integrated interface.
As per the announcement, SEBA is offering SEBAwallet app, e-banking, and SEBA card facilities, using which users can manage five cryptocurrencies. This includes bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), Stellar (XLM), litecoin (LTC) and ethereum classic (ETC). They can convert these into traditional currencies and vice versa. Users can use SEBA cards at 42 points of sale across the world.
Buhler said:
The SEBA Card represents an important step towards the mass introduction of cryptocurrencies.
As per the statement, SEBA is also offering corporate accounts to Swiss blockchain firms and their employees.
Buhler added:
They will be able to have accounts and custody for fiat and digital assets and tokenize assets according to their needs. This is a new and an extremely important step for the Blockchain and digital asset economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin resumes the decline after a consolidation period
Bitcoin crashed below $8,700 and tested $8,550 during early Asian hours on Thursday. The coin moved outside the recent range and extended the downside into the end of the week. BTC/USD has lost 2% since the beginning of the day and 1% in recent 24 hours.
Altcoin segment: bullish war drums
Sunny King, the creator of the consensus protocol Proof of Stake (PoS), has stated in a recent interview that Bitcoin has a vital role as a reference value in the crypto-verse, but that the highest growth potential is in the Altcoin segment.
ETH/USD hovers around $185.00, vulnerable to further losses
ETH/USD is trading at $185.27 at the time of writing, having recovered from the intraday low of $184.11. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18.8 billion has lost 1.34% of its value since the beginning of Thursday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD smashes below critical support of $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP extended thee sell-off to $0.2633 on Thursday. The coin is moving in sync with the market, controlled by bearish sentiments. A sustainable move below $0.2700 support bodes ill for XRP's short-term forecast, making it vulnerable to further losses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.