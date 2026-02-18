Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Sui & BlackRock – American Wrap 18 February

Ripple (XRP) is supported above $1.40, and trading around $1.47 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The increase, although minor, has erased losses posted the previous day. However, low activity in both the institutional and retail environments may temper XRP’s bullish scope, currently targeting Sunday's high at $1.67.

Sui (SUI) is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

A new entity identified in BlackRock's quarterly filing for its Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) IBIT has sparked rumors of Chinese investment under the name of Zhang Hui, despite the nationwide ban on the Crypto King. The broader market demand for Bitcoin is reemerging among large wallet investors, commonly called whales, and is attracting volume away from altcoins.v