Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 13 February

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP steadies above $1.35 as bulls attempt recovery amid mixed market signals

Ripple (XRP) edges up above the intraday low of $1.35 at the time of writing on Friday amid mixed price actions across the crypto market. The remittance token failed to hold support at $1.40 the previous day, reflecting risk-off sentiment amid a decline in retail and institutional sentiment. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP in choppy price action, weighed down by falling institutional interest 

Bitcoin (BTC) holds above support at $65,118 at the time of writing on Friday. The Crypto King shows subtle signs of recovery after extending declines for four consecutive days through Thursday, reflecting a sticky rise-off sentiment in the broader crypto market.

Crypto losses and the MiCA effect

Over the past several months, segments of the crypto market have experienced significant losses. While headline attention often gravitates toward Bitcoin’s volatility, the deeper drawdowns have been concentrated in smaller-cap tokens, ecosystem-specific assets, and certain stablecoin-dependent structures.

Author

FXStreet Team

