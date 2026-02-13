Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 13 February

Ripple (XRP) edges up above the intraday low of $1.35 at the time of writing on Friday amid mixed price actions across the crypto market. The remittance token failed to hold support at $1.40 the previous day, reflecting risk-off sentiment amid a decline in retail and institutional sentiment.

Bitcoin (BTC) holds above support at $65,118 at the time of writing on Friday. The Crypto King shows subtle signs of recovery after extending declines for four consecutive days through Thursday, reflecting a sticky rise-off sentiment in the broader crypto market.

Over the past several months, segments of the crypto market have experienced significant losses. While headline attention often gravitates toward Bitcoin’s volatility, the deeper drawdowns have been concentrated in smaller-cap tokens, ecosystem-specific assets, and certain stablecoin-dependent structures.