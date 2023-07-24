Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: WLD, DEX & Crypto – European Wrap 24 July

The crypto market lost 1.8% to last week's level of $1.192 trillion, spending most of its time within the $1.190-1.210 trillion range and near its lower boundary on Monday morning. The market has found its temporary equilibrium as it awaits the decisions of three major central banks - the Fed, the ECB, and the Bank of Japan - later this week. Their actions and comments will likely complete the market consolidation and set the trend for the coming weeks.

Crypto traders have shifted their focus from Bitcoin to altcoins in July, with the emergence of a new narrative in DeFi. Animal-themed tokens, such as Hamsters (HAMS), Snail Race (SNAILS) and Roach (ROACH), have yielded massive gains for traders on decentralized exchanges.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.