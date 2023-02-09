Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Uniswap, Bitcoin and Coinbase – European Wrap 9 February

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told his 1.1 million followers that they’re hearing rumors that US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), may consider Ethereum a security. After Ethereum’s recent conversion from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, the SEC is likely to consider the digital asset a security.

Bitcoin future curve data from leading exchanges like Binance, Bybit, Deribit, Kraken and OKX suggests that futures traders are betting on the rise in Bitcoin’s price by June 2023. Traders in the physically settled Bitcoin futures market have displayed a bullish bias on BTC prices.

Uniswap (UNI) price is seeing another tailwind being added to the large backpack it is carrying. At the time of writing this article, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to take the stage in Brussels with a plea for fighter jets. With his demand not being rejected in the UK on Wednesday, a risk is present that the EU might give the green light and alternatively trigger a green light from Moscow to use nuclear weaponry.

