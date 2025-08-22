Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Trump, Cryptos & Bitcoin – American Wrap 22 August

The US is becoming a global hub for cryptocurrencies after Trump came to power
The US is positioning itself as a potential global hub for cryptocurrencies under President Donald Trump. The rise of the US as a crypto powerhouse narrative comes amid the initiatives taken by Trump’s administration, such as the GENIUS Act, the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, and the launch of Trump-backed ventures, as well as pro-crypto regulatory appointments, which reflect a policy shift aimed at boosting adoption and market confidence. To gain more insights into these developments, FXStreet interviewed experts on this matter.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, XRP slip as supply in profit declines, Ethereum holds steady
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are at a crucial crossroads as the supply in profit declines and the technical outlook indicates increasing downside risk. Ethereum (ETH) remains steady, despite the risk of a broader market correction looming.
What next for ETH, XRP, SOL as Bitcoin stalls at $113K and ETF outflows mount
Bitcoin traded near $113,700 on Thursday, failing to hold above $115,000 as resistance from the 50-day moving average capped a rebound attempt.
