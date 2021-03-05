Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: The Graph, Ripple & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 05 Mar

The Graph Price Prediction: GRT eyes a 40% drop due to major S/R flip

The Graph Price has been consolidating in a descending parallel channel pattern for almost 20 days. GRT’s recent upswing faced rejection from the channel’s upper trendline, which has resulted in a 17% drop so far. Since its all-time high at $2.86, the Graph price has formed a series of lower highs and lower lows.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls need to defend $0.4500

Ripple joins the fresh drop in headline cryptocurrencies while revisiting $0.4600, down 4.62% intraday, during early Friday. The altcoin recently took a U-turn from 200-bar SMA but stays inside a weekly rising trend channel to keep the buyers hopeful.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls embrace for a long trip towards 0.0880

DOGE/USD rises to 0.0504 in its latest run-up during early Friday. In doing so, the meme-coin bounces off the lowest since Sunday while funneling down the breakout of a short-term symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI, repeated bounces off weekly low favor bulls.