Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: The Graph, Ripple & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 05 Mar

The Graph Price Prediction: GRT eyes a 40% drop due to major S/R flip
The Graph Price has been consolidating in a descending parallel channel pattern for almost 20 days. GRT’s recent upswing faced rejection from the channel’s upper trendline, which has resulted in a 17% drop so far. Since its all-time high at $2.86, the Graph price has formed a series of lower highs and lower lows.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls need to defend $0.4500
Ripple joins the fresh drop in headline cryptocurrencies while revisiting $0.4600, down 4.62% intraday, during early Friday. The altcoin recently took a U-turn from 200-bar SMA but stays inside a weekly rising trend channel to keep the buyers hopeful.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls embrace for a long trip towards 0.0880
DOGE/USD rises to 0.0504 in its latest run-up during early Friday. In doing so, the meme-coin bounces off the lowest since Sunday while funneling down the breakout of a short-term symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI, repeated bounces off weekly low favor bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
