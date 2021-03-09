Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar Lumens, Cardano & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 09 Mar

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM bulls need to cross the key $0.4370 hurdle for a 40% upside

XLM/USD takes the bids around $0.4190 as crypto traders clean their screens for Tuesday’s move. Even so, the Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) stays below the strong hurdle to the north comprising 21-day SMA and a falling trend line from February 13.

Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs

Cardano’s protocol moves closer to full decentralization while ADA price awaits for volatility to strike back. IOHK, the development company behind Cardano, announced that the network is 90% through the goal of having all blocks being created by community stake pools, putting an end to the federated nodes.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE targets $0.07 after breakout from key pattern

Dogecoin price was trading sideways for the most part until a significant breakout from a key pattern which has already pushed the digital asset up by 15%. DOGE bulls target $0.07 as the next price after shifting the momentum back in their favor.