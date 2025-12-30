Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Midnight & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 30 December

Solana (SOL) hovers above $120 at press time on Tuesday after a nearly 2% decline on Monday. The SOL-focused Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) see renewed interest after recording their lowest weekly inflow last week. However, the derivatives data indicates a sell-side inclination in traders' sentiment amid rising SOL futures Open Interest.

Midnight (NIGHT), Humanity Protocol (H), and MYX Finance (MYX) sustain an upward trend, emerging as top gainers over the last 24 hours. Midnight and Humanity Protocol extend their recovery, while MYX Finance inches toward a bullish flip in the Supertrend indicator.

Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion continued its ETH buying spree despite the seasonal holiday market slowdown.