Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Stellar Lumens & MakerDAO – Asian Wrap 05 Nov

XRP price tries to rebound but gets rejected from a critical resistance level

XRP remains as the lagger cryptocurrency while Bitcoin and Ethereum continue climbing higher. A breakdown from an ascending triangle on October 28 destroyed all the bullish momentum for XRP which is now trading at $0.237. The key resistance seems to be located at $0.244 in the form of the 50-SMA on the daily chart.

Stellar Lumens Price Forecast: XLM to break following lengthy consolidation period

Stellar jumped up from $0.067 to $0.085 between September 23 to October 22. Upon running out of bullish momentum, the price proceeded to drop to $0.075. To gauge the future price action of XLM/USD, let’s check out the 3-day price chart.

MakerDAO Price Analysis: MKR looks poised to jump up

Since September 29, MakerDAO has been trending between $520 and $595. The price has been struggling to consolidate its position above $600. However, technical analysis suggests that the price may enter a bullish upswing soon.