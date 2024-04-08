Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Ethereum – European Wrap 8th April

Ripple CEO expects the entire crypto market to double in 2024, XRP price eyes comeback to $0.60

Ripple (XRP) price struggles to recoup the $0.60 round level on Monday after touching it over the weekend, after Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in an interview with CNBC that he expects the crypto market to remain bullish this year.

The next key deadline in the Securities & Exchange Commission vs. Ripple lawsuit is April 22, when the payment firm will file its remedy-related opposition brief. Until then, XRP holders are closely watching comments from attorneys and crypto influencers for insights into the legal battle, withpro Ripple attorney Bill Morgan sharing his views on the SEC’s arguments on Ripple in the summary judgment briefings.

Bitcoin breaks past $72,000 for the first time in a month ahead of halving

Bitcoin (BTC) hit $72,650 on Monday, the highest level in almost four weeks and liquidating $55.72 million in short positions, according to Coinglass data. The 4% daily increase comes about 10 days away from the Bitcoin halving, an event that historically has led to further price gains.

Alongside Bitcoin’s rise, meme coins prices such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogwifhat (WIF), Pepe (PEPE) and Floki (FLOKI) increased by double digits.

Ethereum hits one-week high as whales display bullish moves

Ethereum (ETH) began showing signs of recovery on Monday, briefly trading at $3,460, after consolidating for the past week. This recovery may likely be due to recent whale activity surrounding the largest altcoin and JP Morgan's positive outlook for an ETH ETF approval.

Ethereum had a quiet weekend as its price maintained a slow movement, but its price is increasing as a new week kicks off. Here are potential market movers for Monday:

Ethereum whales are looking to resume a bullish momentum after showing weak hands last week. According to Spot On Chain data, two whales bought 10,322 ETH with $35.11 million in stablecoins within 14 hours. This includes a purchase of 6,145 ETH for 20.86 million USDT by eight wallets, likely one entity, stated Spot On Chain.