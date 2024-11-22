Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 22 November

Ripple surges to a new yearly high; XRP bulls aim for three-year high of $1.96
Ripple (XRP) extends its gains by around 10% on Friday, reaching a new year-to-date high of $1.43 and hitting levels not seen since mid-May 2021. The main reasons behind the rally are the announcement that the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler will resign and the launch in Europe of an XRP exchange-traded products (ETP) by asset management company WisdomTree.
Trump plans Bitcoin reserve, pro-crypto council
President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to establish a “Crypto Advisory Council” is making waves in the financial world. According to a recent report from Reuters, this council will oversee crypto policy, collaborate with Congress on legislation, and work towards creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, an idea Trump championed during his campaign. The council would mark a significant step forward for the crypto sector, which has grown rapidly since Bitcoin's launch in 2008.
Crypto market buzzing in anticipation of regulatory change
Crypto market capitalisation surpassed $3.3 trillion, up 3.8% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (+7.4%), Solana (+7.5%), XRP (+24%), and Cardano (+9.6%) provided traction.
Polygon joins forces with WSPN to expand stablecoin adoption
WSPN, a stablecoin infrastructure company based in Singapore, has teamed up with Polygon Labs to make its stablecoin, WUSD, more useful in payment and decentralized finance.
Coinbase envisages listing of more meme coins amid regulatory optimism
Donald Trump's expected return to the White House creates excitement in the cryptocurrency sector, especially at Coinbase, the largest US-based crypto exchange. The platform is optimistic that the new administration will focus on regulatory clarity, which could lead to more token listings, including popular meme coins.
Cardano's ADA leaps to 2.5-year high of 90 cents as whale holdings exceed $12B
As Bitcoin (BTC) gets closer to the $100,000 mark for the first time — it crossed $99,000 earlier Friday — capital is rotating into alternative cryptocurrencies, creating a buzz in the broader crypto market.
Shiba Inu holders withdraw 1.67 trillion SHIB tokens from exchange
Shiba Inu trades slightly higher, around $0.000024, on Thursday after declining more than 5% the previous week. SHIB’s on-chain metrics project a bullish outlook as holders accumulate recent dips, and dormant wallets are on the move, all pointing to a recovery in the cards.
Bitcoin: Rally expected to continue as BTC nears $100K
Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high of $99,419, just inches away from the $100K milestone and has rallied over 9% so far this week. This bullish momentum was supported by the rising Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), which accounted for over $2.8 billion inflow until Thursday. BlackRock and Grayscale’s recent launch of the Bitcoin ETF options also fueled the rally this week.
