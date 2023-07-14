Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Arbitrum & Bitcoin – European Wrap 14 July

SEC vs Ripple: Regulator slams Judge Torres' judgement that XRP is not a security
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has responded to the ruling by Judge Torres, after the landmark judgement of the US session on July 13. This came after the much-awaited summary judgment in the Ripple versus SEC case. As it happened, the overseeing Judge, Analisa Torres, ruled that XRP was not a security in certain circumstances.
The US SEC took a partial win home and lives to fight another day. After backlash and ridicule from XRP community members, the commission has indicated its stand following the Court’s decision. Based on the remarks reported by Fox Business, the SEC may be taking the case further. Citing a portion of the response.
Arbitrum unlocks Layer 3 chains as Ethereum Layer 2 wars intensify
Arbitrum and Optimism have long competed for dominance in the Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem. With Offchain Lab’s release of Arbitrum Orbit, a toolkit for the development of Layer 3 chains, ARB ecosystem expects higher dominance and a large market share in the future.
Arbitrum’s launch in August 2022 stirred similar competition among Layer 2 chains and ARB gained dominance and a high market share post its launch. Experts have weighed in on the intensifying war between scaling solutions, picking Optimism, OP stack as a clear winner with its advantages over Arbitrum.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype. BTC was no exception as it ended its 23-day consolidation and swept the second quarter high at $31,500.
Bitcoin price shows that the bulls are back, at least for now. But ‘will the buyers remain optimistic as the XRP hype dissipates?’ is the question that remains. Regardless, let us take a look at the three-day chart of BTC to determine where it will head next.
SEC responds to Court’s ruling about XRP not being a security
The US SEC has responded to the Court’s determination about XRP not being a security. The response comes after Judge Torres drew a line between token sales to institutional investors and the general public. Based on the comment, the commission remains on course, with plans to review the decision.
XLM price skyrockets nearly 100%, enjoys passive gains from XRP win in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit
Catching a stray bullet is common in the crypto space as cryptocurrencies observe a decline every now and then due to some other reason. Fortunately for Stellar, this did not bring the altcoin excessive losses but instead unprecedented gains, significantly more than any other digital asset other than Ripple today.
Ethereum Layer-2 token ARB rises 10% as Arbitrum network doubles down on ecosystem growth
Ethereum (ETH) Layer-2 (L2) token Arbitrum experienced a significant surge a new network development. Based on a recent announcement, the network has integrated a protocol facilitating token transfers across different blockchain networks.
Over 100k ADA holders’ profits multiply by 30% as Cardano price rallies to $0.35
Cardano price enjoyed bullishness on the back of XRP rallying by more than 70%. Over the last two months, the number of mid-term holders has seen a rise of 100k. The mid-term holders that are enjoying gains at the moment stood strong through the 30% crash from the month before.
Bitcoin: Could BTC revisit $25,000 as ETF-induced hype dissipates?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows multiple sell signals on the daily chart, hinting at a short-term correction. Although the longer-term outlook remains bullish, the hype generated by multiple US-based companies filing for Bitcoin ETF seems to be waning.