Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Memecoins, Bitcoin & Tokens – American Wrap 21 January

Memecoins to watch as Trump replaces Gensler; DOGE, BONK, PEPE price forecast
Memecoin’s aggregate valuation crossed the $117 billion mark on Tuesday as President Donald Trump officially replaced Gary Gensler as head of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), marking a paradigm shift for cryptocurrency regulations in the US. Analyzing key market events and technical analysis signals, some prominent meme tokens are showing bullish prospects for the coming weeks.
Bitcoin falls from 109k following Trump’s inauguration speech
Bitcoin fell from yesterday's all-time high above 109k, dropping to a low of 100k before recovering today towards 104k. The price corrected lower following Tump's inauguration ceremony and as extreme greed dominates. Although Trump’s actions may speak louder, lifting the mood.
Trump, Melania tokens plunge 50% as Trump inauguration fails to buy Bitcoin
A short-lived Trump family token frenzy has left hopeful investors with steep losses.
Pepe bears eyes for double-digit correction
Pepe (PEPE) continues to decline and trades below $0.000015 at the time of writing on Tuesday after correcting more than 22% since Saturday. The technical outlook suggests further correction ahead as momentum indicators show signs of weakness.
Bitcoin fails to sustain the $109K mark after Trump’s inauguration
Bitcoin price holds above the $100K mark on Tuesday after reaching a new all-time high of $109,588 the previous day. Santiment’s data shows that BTC prices quickly corrected, as social media showed major greed and FOMO after Trump’s inauguration.
Three reasons why AAVE could rally in upcoming days
Aave (AAVE) price hovers around $340 on Tuesday after rallying 9% the previous day. On Monday, the Ethereum Foundation allocated 50,000 ETH worth $165 million starting first with Aave, marking an endorsement of the protocol.
Ripple's XRP jumps 5% as Trump taps pro-crypto Mark Uyeda as acting SEC Chair
Ripple is up 5% on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced pro-crypto Mark Uyeda as the new acting SEC Chair. The announcement follows increased buying activity across XRP spot market and investment products.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
BTC's price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
