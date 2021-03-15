FXStreet Team FXStreet Team

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Ethereum & Chainlink – Asian Wrap 15 Mar

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC recovery moves eye $233.00 inside rising channel

LTC/USD picks up bids near $218.00, up 1.82% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair recovers from the lowest since Friday as RSI pullback from overbought territory catches a breather inside a three-week-old rising channel.

 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls eye $1,950 inside a bearish chart pattern

While extending recovery moves from $1,837, ETH/USD rises to $1,885 during early Monday’s trading. In doing so, the altcoin trades inside a two-week-old rising wedge bearish formation but recently trying to revisit the said bearish pattern’s upper line.

 

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK could lift off to a new all-time high

Chainlink is consolidating after it hit a barrier marginally under $32. The sideways price action means the bullish and bearish momentum is canceling out. However, LINK appears to have a bullish impulse, based on the short-term analysis. 

Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs

Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs

Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.

ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics

ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics

Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day.

Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing

Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing

Zcash is looking forward to a revolutionary integration with THORChain to see its users access more privacy features. The network has over the years grown to become one of the go-to cryptocurrency projects when seeking anonymity.

A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally

A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally

VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

