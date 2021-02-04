Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 04 Feb

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in

ETH/USD bulls are unstoppable while refreshing the record top around $1,700 during early Thursday. The altcoin is on a four-day uptrend after the previous day’s rally that crossed a key resistance line. Ascending trend line from September stops ETH sellers, for now.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bounces off key supports to renew bullish bets

XRP/USD picks up the bids around 0.3965 during early Thursday. The cryptocurrency pair marked a reversal from 100-day SMA and a six-week-old support line, previous resistance, the previous day. Sellers have yearly support line as an extra barrier to cross for entry.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break

Dogecoin’s volatility has dropped significantly over the past 48 hours and the digital asset has been trading inside a tightening range which is on the verge of a massive explosion within the next 24 hours. There are two key levels to watch for a massive breakout or breakdown.