Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 04 Feb

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in

ETH/USD bulls are unstoppable while refreshing the record top around $1,700 during early Thursday. The altcoin is on a four-day uptrend after the previous day’s rally that crossed a key resistance line. Ascending trend line from September stops ETH sellers, for now.

 

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bounces off key supports to renew bullish bets

XRP/USD picks up the bids around 0.3965 during early Thursday. The cryptocurrency pair marked a reversal from 100-day SMA and a six-week-old support line, previous resistance, the previous day. Sellers have yearly support line as an extra barrier to cross for entry.

 

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break

Dogecoin’s volatility has dropped significantly over the past 48 hours and the digital asset has been trading inside a tightening range which is on the verge of a massive explosion within the next 24 hours. There are two key levels to watch for a massive breakout or breakdown.

DOT primed for a 15% downswing after flashing a sell signal

Polkadot has experienced a massive upsurge in price as well as market value. DOT is now a $17.9 billion project and currently in the fourth spot after displacing Ripple (XRP). 

SushiSwap is on fire as on-chain metrics stay strongly bullish

SushiSwap has managed to rise from a ridiculed token to a darling in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and the cryptocurrency market at large. The token is trading at new all-time highs after entering a price discovery mode since November 4.

UMA price explodes by 270% to new all-time highs while technicals show it could rise even higher

UMA was trading as low as $11.2 on February 2 before a massive price explosion towards $44 in less than three days. A few positive announcements and whales going into a buying spree have helped the digital asset surge to new highs.

Aave whales go into buying spree sending prices beyond the moon

Aave price has seen a parabolic rally since early November 2020 and shows no signs of exhaustion. At the time of writing, AAVE has generated over 16x gains in 90 days and indicates that more is yet to come.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”

In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.

