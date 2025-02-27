Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Litecoin & Bybit – American Wrap 27 February

Litecoin Price Prediction: Whales spotted moving 84 million LTC amid Trump-fuelled market dip
Litecoin price surged 24% in the last 24 hours, defying bearish sentiment across the broader crypto markets. With institutions accumulating LTC ahead of a potential ETF launch, bears could struggle to force a near-term reversal below $120.
FBI seeks crypto industry help to track, block laundering of Bybit hack funds
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) asked for crypto industry help in tracking and blocking transactions intended to launder the $1.5 billion stolen from Bybit by North Korean hackers.
Ether, XRP down 5% as crypto’s painful week continues
Ether (ETH) continued its multi-day slide on Thursday with a 7% drop in the past 24 hours as the prolonged crypto sell-off showed no signs of a pause.
Bitcoin recovers above $85,000 while institutional investors offload their holdings
Bitcoin (BTC) recovers slightly and trades around $86,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after falling nearly 15% at one point this week. US President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff news and falling institutional demand fueled the BTC’s correction.
ONDO Finance partners with Mastercard: Tokenized Real-World Assets to Multi-Token Network
Ondo Finance announces a partnership with Mastercard to bring tokenized Real-World Assets to Mastercard’s Multi-Token Network.. This integration will bring Ondo’s OUSG token to MTN, enabling businesses to access the benefits of tokenized treasuries seamlessly.
Solana Price Forecast: DTCC lists first SOL futures ETF, will it avert $130 breakdown?
Solana price edges higher and trades near $140 at the time of writing on Thursday after tumbling from $172 to $134 this week as FTX estate’s impending token unlock looms ahead despite early gains from a new SOL Exchange Traded Fund listing.
XRP remains in murky waters as SEC drags feet in dismissing its case against Ripple
XRP has witnessed heavy losses since the beginning of the week, dropping nearly 15% as the crypto market stretches its losses. Ripple community members continue to expect an end to the SEC's multi-year lawsuit as the agency closes another investigation.
Bitcoin: BTC demand and liquidity conditions remain weak
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February, hovering around $98,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Despite this consolidation, US Bitcoin spot ETFs data recorded a total net outflow of $489.60 million until Thursday, hinting signs of weakness among institutional investors.
