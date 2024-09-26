Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethena Labs, Cryptos & Bitcoin – American Wrap 26 September

Ethena Labs launches new UStb stablecoin backed by BlackRock's BUIDL token
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP trade in the green as crypto lost to hacks and fraud plunge by 40%
Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $65,100 on Thursday, up 3% on the day. The move saw the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization breaking a key resistance around $64,700. Bitcoin ETFs recorded a positive net flow of $105.9 million on Wednesday, extending their streak to five consecutive days of net inflows, per Farside Investors data.
Bitcoin displays bullish signals amid supportive macroeconomic developments and growing institutional demand
