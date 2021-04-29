Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, VeChain & Stellar Lumens — Asian Wrap 29 Apr

Dogecoin price spikes on social media buzz, but eager DOGE sellers intervene

Dogecoin price was primed for a sharp move before today. It had closed with three consecutive inside days, predicting a range expansion for the digital coin. The DOGE outlook remains neutral with a slightly bullish bias but not speculation on further social media hype.

VeChain price consolidates in a tight zone, but VET relative strength tumbles

VeChain price triggered the April 23 hammer candlestick pattern yesterday by rising above the hammer high. As long as VET limits pullbacks to the region of the ascending channel’s upper trend line, it should be poised to build on the rebound.

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar poised for a 15% decline as slow-motion squeeze not convincing

XLM price activated the head-and-shoulders top pattern on April 22 when it fell below the neckline. The bearish pattern remains operative until Stellar rallies above the high of the right shoulder. Hopes that the European Union will issue its CBDC on Stellar still linger.