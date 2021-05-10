Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ethereum & Cardano — Asian Wrap 10 May

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Defending 21-DMA is critical for DOGE after Musk calls it a ‘hustle’

The selling pressure in the Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) remains unabated for the second straight day on Sunday, as the corrective mode from all-time highs of $0.7605 remains intact. The crash in the Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency kicked off during Elon Musk, Tesla Inc’s founder, much-awaited Saturday Night Live (SNL) appearance.





Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls gather strength for a sustained break above $4000

ETH/USD is off the fresh all-time highs of $3,984, holding on to the record run, as the bulls take a breather before the next push higher. The renewed bearish sentiment across the crypto board seemingly checks the upside in the ETH price just as Bitcoin faces rejection once again near $60,000.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA braces for a test of $2 amid a potential bull pennant

Cardano (ADA/USD) is extending its recovery this Sunday after a sharp sell-off witnessed a day before. The seventh most widely traded cryptocurrency is consolidating its stellar advance to a new record high reached Friday at $1.8124.