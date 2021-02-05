Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 05 Feb

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE explodes again thanks to Elon Musk and remains stronger
Dogecoin had another massive 50% price explosion in the past 24 hours thanks to several tweets from Elon Musk. Yet again, the richest man in the world endorses Dogecoin and the market reacts positively. Of course, shortly after DOGE plummeted 21% but managed to keep some of the gains.
Ethereum price is on track to $3,000 following crucial rebound
Ethereum bulls shrug off the previous day’s consolidation from the record top while regaining the upside momentum around $1,620 during early Friday. In doing so, the ETH/USD quote bounces off the previous resistance stretched from January 10.
Bitcoin braces for $48,000 as inverse head-and-shoulders favor BTC bulls
BTC/USD eases to $37,100 during early Friday. Even so, the crypto major portrays a bullish chart formation on the four-hour (4H) play and is well keeping the uptrend, as per the MACD and RSI conditions. The latest pullback could be traced from the downbeat comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) official.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
