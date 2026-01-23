TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Decentraland, Monero & Crypto – European Wrap 23 January

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Decentraland price forecast: MANA extends gains as open interest rises to a 3-month high

Decentraland (MANA) extends gains, trading at $0.173 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 13% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data back this rally as Open Interest (OI) hit a 3-month high alongside rising daily active addresses and trading volume. On the technical side, bulls are in control of the momentum, which could push MANA to higher levels.

Monero price forecast: XMR bulls aim for a rebound as retail demand increases

Monero (XMR) hovers above $500 at press time on Friday, with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) providing dynamic support. An increase in XMR futures Open Interest and the long-side positional buildup suggest renewed demand among traders anticipating a rebound. Still, the technical outlook for Monero remains mixed near $500 as momentum indicators flash bearish bias. 

Crypto: On the sidelines of optimism

The total capitalisation of the crypto market has changed little over the past two days, fluctuating mainly just above the $3T level. The crypto market remains largely on the sidelines of the positive dynamics in stocks and metals. This apathy in the face of good news in recent months goes hand in hand with complete sympathy when adverse events occur. If we assume that a bear market begins not with a 20% decline from its peak, but first in the minds of investors, then this shift seems to have occurred in October.

FXStreet Team

Bitcoin price struggles below $90,000 on Friday, correcting nearly 5% so far this week. Trump’s Davos speech on Wednesday, backing away from imposing further tariffs on the EU, triggered market volatility and risk-on mood.

Ripple is trading under pressure, hovering above the immediate support level at $1.90 at the time of writing on Friday. Despite mild inflows into spot ETFs, XRP has declined for a second consecutive day, reflecting weak retail demand and persistent selling pressure.

Pump.fun trades below $0.0025 at the time of writing on Friday, after a nearly 7% decline from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.002601. The recent purchase of over $1 million in PUMP tokens failed to revive retail support, as PUMP futures continue to see capital outflow.

Bitcoin is struggling to stay above support at $89,000 at the time of writing, as headwinds intensify across the cryptocurrency market on Friday. Ethereum and Ripple are facing low retail and institutional demand, while bearish indicators continue to flash subtle signals that losses may extend further.

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.