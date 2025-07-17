Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto, Cardano & Bitcoin – European Wrap 17 July

Crypto Today: Bitcoin recovery stalls below $120,000 as Ethereum, XRP rally gains momentum
The cryptocurrency market appears to be gearing up for a major run, evidenced by Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple’s (XRP) breakout in the last 24 hours. As Bitcoin’s (BTC) recovery stalled under $120,000 on Wednesday, the two leading altcoins extended gains above key resistance levels, suggesting potential capital rotation into mid and large-cap altcoins.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes further gains amid rising Open Interest, bullish bets
Cardano (ADA) ticks higher by over 7% at press time on Thursday, reclaiming the $0.80 mark and hitting a new over one-month high. Both the increasing bullish bets on Cardano and the ADA Open Interest crossing $1.40 billion reflect the upbeat sentiment among derivative traders. The technical outlook suggests a boost in bullish momentum that could potentially drive Cardano to the $1 milestone.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as traders eye potential catalysts from US legislative action
Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $118,400 at the time of writing on Thursday, trading sideways between $115,000 and $120,000 as market participants await fresh catalysts. Traders are now focused on developments from the US legislative “Crypto Week”, where the lawmakers passed a procedural motion to advance crypto bills for deliberation. Meanwhile, institutional demand remains strong, with US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recording nearly $800 million in inflows on Wednesday, extending their positive streak since July 2.
Crypto Week survives scare as House members scramble to advance procedural motion in a 217–212 vote
House Republicans scrambled to win over holdouts on Wednesday to pass a procedural motion for several crypto bills by a vote of 217–212. The longest House vote in history, which lasted nearly ten hours, will see the GENIUS and CLARITY bills head to the floor for final passage deliberations on Thursday.
Chainlink stabilizes as Westpac and Imperium Markets adopt LINK in Project Acacia
Chainlink (LINK) price is stabilizing at around $16.47 on Thursday after rallying 5% so far this week. LINK announced on Thursday that major institutions, including Westpac Institutional Bank and Imperium Markets, will integrate Chainlink in Project Acacia, thereby boosting institutional use cases.
Top Crypto Gainers: Solana-based meme coins FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK) edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO (CRV) ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
TRX rises 3% as SRM Entertainment rebrands to Tron Inc
TRON (TRX) gained 3% on Wednesday following Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment's (SRM) announcement of its rebrand to Tron Inc. as part of its shift to a TRX treasury strategy.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
