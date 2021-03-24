FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Dogecoin & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 24 Mar

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA drops towards monthly support but further losses will be challenged

ADA/USD remains depressed below 21-day SMA, currently down 1.15% to $1.1022, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair stays below the immediate SMA for the third day in a row. Five-week-old horizontal area adds to the upside filters, 50-day SMA tests bears as well. 

 

Dogecoin price rests at an inflection point for the bull market

Dogecoin price is at an inflection point as two technical developments may ignite volatility and bring an end to the long drift sideways of the last month. DOGE is set to close today with a squeeze formation confirmation, and it may be the catalyst that shakes the bulls or bears from hibernation.

 

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bears eye mid-$1,500s on break of key SMA

ETH/USD remains on the back foot around $1,670 during late Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the altcoin keeps the downside break of 50-day SMA, amid bearish MACD, near the lowest levels last seen on March 07. Buyers and sellers both have multiple barriers but trips for bears seem less bumpy ahead of immediate support line.

Top 3 Price Prediction: The crypto market holds above crucial support levels for now

Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped overnight as the Federal Reserve Chairman Powell offered a subdued take on cryptocurrencies at a conference yesterday. Adding to the weakness was a strong dollar and a drop in the 10-year treasury yield. 

VeChain Price Prediction: VET set to decline another 30%

Vechain price has stalled for two weeks at the 3.618 Fibonacci extension level of the 2018-2020 bear market after climbing 106% above the 10-week SMA. 3.618 Fibonacci extension level halted ...

Chiliz Price Forecast: CHZ consolidates before a 50% rally

Chiliz price gained almost 2,200% from the February 23 close at $0.040 to the March 12 high at $0.920 as the platform underpinning Socios.com rode the non-fungible token (NFT) wave in sports and entertainment.

OKEx Korea shutting doors in April as Bitcoin eyes a gigantic technical breakout

OKEx, a renowned cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its intention to close down its subsidiary based in South Korea on April 7. The news was communicated through a notice sent out on Tuesday. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling

Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next. 

