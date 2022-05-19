Cardano price is still on pace to retest $0.40, but bears shouldn't get too excited
Cardano price is on professional traders' urgent watchlist as the digital asset could enter a mid-term bottom in the $0.45 zone before rallying upwards towards $0.60. ADA price, like several cryptos, has been in a steep bear rally, which demands the need for balance and proportion.
Dogecoin founder says crypto investors are clueless while DOGE price crumbles under pressure
Dogecoin’s co-founder advises crypto investors to perform actual research and stay informed about their crypto investments. While the meme coin crumbles under pressure, analysts find a bullish pattern that could drive a rally in Dogecoin.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bloodbath hasn’t even started yet
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot after the massive slaughter that happened on the trading floor on Wall Street yesterday. Instead of cleaning up the pink sheets from the floor, the cleaning staff are probably busy sweeping up plenty of burned-out traders that got annihilated overnight as the Dow Jones printed its worst performance since June 2020. Expect the pain to not at all be over yet as bear territory looms for several asset classes, and for cryptocurrencies that are set to enter their worst trading period in history, ‘winter is coming’.
