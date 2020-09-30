Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, VeChain & BitcoinCash – Asian Wrap 30 Sep

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels
Age consumed tracks the movement of previously idle BTC tokens. The metric shows the amount of BTC changing addresses daily multiplied by the number of days since they last moved. Spikes indicate a significant amount of previously idle BTC tokens moving between addresses.
VeChain Technical Analysis: VET upside capped at $0.015
The 4-hour VET/USD has broken above the downward trending line and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 100). In the process, the TD sequential has flashed a buy signal. The MACD has reversed from bearish to bullish, which shows that more bullish price action is expected.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH flashes sell signals in 4-hour and 12-hour charts
The BCH 4-hour chart flashed a sell sign in the TD sequential indicator. After flashing the signal, the price has been trending horizontally over the next six sessions. The parabolic SAR has reversed from bullish to bearish in the 4-hour chart.
BTC sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels
Investment management firm Grayscale has recently resumed its acquisition of Bitcoin. Grayscale investment firm has bought 17,100 Bitcoin in the past week. BTC faces a strong resistance level at $10,800, as per the daily ...
Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC on the cusp of ultimate liftoff $85
Zcash, a privacy-oriented digital asset, has continued to slice through crucial support levels since it traded above $100 in the first week of August. The price has been maintained within the confines of a parallel descending channel.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.