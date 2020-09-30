Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, VeChain & BitcoinCash – Asian Wrap 30 Sep

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels

Age consumed tracks the movement of previously idle BTC tokens. The metric shows the amount of BTC changing addresses daily multiplied by the number of days since they last moved. Spikes indicate a significant amount of previously idle BTC tokens moving between addresses.

VeChain Technical Analysis: VET upside capped at $0.015

The 4-hour VET/USD has broken above the downward trending line and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 100). In the process, the TD sequential has flashed a buy signal. The MACD has reversed from bearish to bullish, which shows that more bullish price action is expected.

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH flashes sell signals in 4-hour and 12-hour charts

The BCH 4-hour chart flashed a sell sign in the TD sequential indicator. After flashing the signal, the price has been trending horizontally over the next six sessions. The parabolic SAR has reversed from bullish to bearish in the 4-hour chart.