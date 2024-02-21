Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SingularityNET & ApeCoin — American Wrap 21 February

Bitcoin price could drop 7%, but MicroStrategy nearly merits S&P 500 inclusion
Bitcoin (BTC) price has managed to climb a commendable distance since October, with the move benefitting MicroStrategy the most, among other investors. The company, having demonstrated strong support for BTC through successive purchases, could soon merit S&P 500 inclusion as it steadily checks the boxes for listing criteria.
SingularityNET Price Prediction: 15% drop likely for AGIX as multiple on-chain metrics flash bearish
SingularityNET (AGIX) price has lost some of the ground covered over the past week, a profit-booking exercise that is accentuated by the pullback or correction implications of an overbought asset.
APE price nosedives nearly 9% while ApeCoin community votes on three active proposals
ApeCoin community is currently voting on three proposals to increase the adoption of the asset among market participants through higher engagement. APE’s recent token unlock and the active proposals could influence APE price in the coming weeks and months.
USDC stablecoin issuer Circle ends support on TRON due to compliance, risk management issues
Circle announced plans to discontinue USDC on the TRON blockchain in a phased manner. USDC issuer will no longer mint the stablecoin on TRON, effective Wednesday. Circle stated that its decision is a part of risk management and USDC will remain safe with the change.
Uniswap launches v2 on Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, Base, Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche
Uniswap v2 enables swaps on six chains and users can access it from a single interface. UNI price declined nearly 4% on Wednesday to $7.309. UNI price could revisit 2024’s peak at $7.972 as on-chain metrics support uptrend.
Ripple CEO criticizes SEC says regulator has lost lawsuits consistently; XRP price holds firm above $0.55
Ripple CEO Brad Garlingouse commented on the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit and a potential XRP ETF. The payment remittance firm recently acquired Standard Custody to venture into the crypto custodian business.
Bitcoin: BTC eyes $60,000 but correction looms
BTC has been moving up only since January 22 but could slip into a consolidation before the next leg up. With the rate at which BTC is climbing after the ETF approval, coupled with strong fundamentals, investors should consider buying the dips before BTC hits $60,000.