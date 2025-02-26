Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SEC & Crypto – European Wrap 26 February

The crypto market fell below the support for the last three months on Tuesday, going into a brutal sell-off mode. Institutional investor sentiment didn’t help either, as US stock indices also saw a sell-off. Sentiment stabilised on Wednesday, and we see an attempt to form a bottom, pushing off from the $2.87T market cap and now up to $2.93T.

The SEC has officially dropped its investigation into Uniswap Labs, leading to a short-lived spike in the UNI token's price. Despite ongoing bearish market conditions, this news marks a positive moment for the decentralized exchange, which recently launched its v4 upgrade and introduced the Unichain mainnet.

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $88,800 on Wednesday after reaching a low of $86,050 the previous day. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) supported BTC's price correction, recording the highest single-day outflow of $937.90 on Tuesday. A K33 report highlights how Micro Strategy's latest purchase of BTC was not well-received by the market while it processed a resurgence in concerns over US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

