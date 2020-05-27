BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150 amid short-term bullish bias with shrinking volatility. The sustainable move above $9,000 improved the short-term technical picture, though $9,300 still blocks the way and separates BTC bulls from a sustainable recovery. BTC/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours, while its market share increased to 65.9%

Ripple's XRP has been trading higher on Wednesday as crypto sentiment improves. The price has now come up to a resistance point as the 55 Exponential Moving Average and the 0.20 psychological level join forces to stop the bulls.

There is also a large triangle formation on the chart and a break could give us some great clues on the future path of the pair. Currently, the price has made a few lower high lower low waves and the downside looks like it has slightly less traffic.

IOTA is the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $550 million and an average daily trading volume of $15 billion. The coin has gained nearly 3% both since the beginning of the day and in the recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1997.