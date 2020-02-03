Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum Classic - Asian Wrap 03 Feb

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD nurtures a massive potential breakout

Bitcoin sped through the weekend session nurturing a sideways action between the recent high at $9,616 and the most recent low at $9,140. All the minor bearish corrections were also contained above the accelerated trendline (dotted line).

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD engages reverse gears, puts $0.25 on target

Ripple price rallied slightly over the weekend session, where it achieved a February high around $0.2622 (Fibo swing high). In spite of the bullish momentum witnessed across the weekend, XRP is having yet another drab start for the new week.

Ethereum Classic Overview Market: ETC/USD pushes symmetrical triangle breakout towards $13.00

Ethereum Classic is among the biggest single-digit gainers on Monday towards the end of the Asian session. The price is 4.71% higher after the correction from $11.3732 (opening value) to $11.90 (market value). The intraday cryptocurrency live rates show ETC trading in a strong bullish trend and high volatility levels.