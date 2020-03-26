Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 26

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls take back control and will need to overcome resistance at $6,960 to go past the $7,000 level

BTC/USD went up from $6,691.75 to $6,714 as bulls took back control. The buyers will need to overcome resistance at $6,960 to go past the $7,000-level. This level has the Previous Week high. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $6,725 and $6,685.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears remain in control, as price keeps consolidating above the $0.16-level

The bears retained control of the market in the early hours of Thursday as the price fell from $0.1619 to $0.1617. If the bulls want to regain control, they will need to overcome resistance at the $0.1658-level and the SMA 20 curve. The upward trending line needs to hold firm to make sure that the price doesn’t fall any further.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD hovers above $135, what buyers need to overcome $140 resistance?

All the top three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are slightly in the red and dealing with a building bearish momentum on Thursday during the Asian session. Ether is down 0.39%, BTC 0.12% and XRP 0.43% on the day.