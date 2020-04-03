Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap April 3

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD bears take over as price tries to stay above $6,700

BTC/USD bears pulled back the price from $6,802.58 to $6,775.30 in the early hours of Friday. There are no healthy support levels that can keep the price in the $6,700-zone. However, if the bears want to pull the price below $6,500, they will need to conquer the $6,515 support level.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in control as they look to conquer $0.1876 resistance line

XRP/USD went up from $0.1785 to $0.1794 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the buyers managed to stay in control for the fifth straight day as they broke above the bullish pennant structure. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is widening again, indicating increasing price volatility.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD focus shifts $160 despite resistance at $150

Ethereum is slightly in the green on Friday following a relatively bullish week. It calls for celebration among the bulls after the price action achieved the short term goal of stepping above $140 resistance. An intraday high has been formed at $142.51 (current immediate resistance).