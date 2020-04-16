Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap April 16

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears take control, the price breaks below the SMA 20
BTC/USD fell from $6,876.98 to $6,712.75 this Wednesday as it continues to consolidate in a triangle formation. The bearish price action dropped BTC/USD below the SMA 20 curve. The upward trending line needs to hold firm to inhibit further price drop. The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had five straight red sessions.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops by 5.35% in four hours as bears stay in cruise control
XRP/USD charted its fourth consecutive bearish day, as the price dropped from $0.1806 to $0.176 in the early hours of Thursday. In the process, the price dropped below the triangle formation and the SMA 20. The bulls will need to garner enough momentum to break above the upward trending line to reverse bearish sentiment.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears retain control as they test the SMA 20
ETH/USD dropped from $152.82 to $151.45 in the early hours of Thursday. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation. The SMA 20 curve is holding steady and refusing to relent under pressure. If the bears do manage to break below the SMA 20, they will need to negotiate with the upward trending line next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
