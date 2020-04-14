Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap April 14

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD continues price consolidation below $7,000 as bears and bulls have an epic tug of war
BTC/USD continued to consolidate below the $7,000 level as the bears managed to drop the price from $6,906.90 to $6,874. The bears need to break below the $6,694.15 support level to continue the downward momentum. The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions showing overall bearish sentiment.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above $0.18, Xpring new smart features on XRP Ledger
Ripple appears to be settling above $0.18 following the recent rejection from highs around $0.2080. Recovery has been steady but slow after the colossal loss experienced in March amid the Coronavirus pandemic. As the world lulls in anxious wait for the fight against COVID-19 to succeed, Ripple’s employees continue to work day and night to ensure that new features are introduced and its blockchain solutions such as RippleNet expand to new localities.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD continues price consolidation below $160
Following a bearish Monday, the bulls have started staging a comeback in the early hours of Tuesday, taking the price up from $156.80 to $157.80. The price continues to consolidate in a flag formation below the $160-level. The bulls need to overcome resistance at the SMA 50 and SMA 200 to reverse bearish market sentiment.
