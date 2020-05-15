Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 15 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD once again runs out of steam near the critical resistance level

BTC/USD dropped from $9,792.80 to $9,758.18 in the early hours of Friday. The price lost steam as soon as it neared the $10,000 psychological level. This means that the bulls probably won’t have the momentum required to break past crucial resistance at $10,025, which has thwarted the price twice before.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD runs out of steam as it nears the red Ichimoku cloud

XRP/USD fell from $0.2040 to $0.2034 as it neared the red Ichimoku cloud. The MACD indicates sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 12 consecutive red sessions. XRP/USD bulls will want to take the price up to $0.212 to conquer the strong resistance level and cross above the SMA 20.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD drops after encountering resistance at the SMA 20 curve

ETH/USD bears took control following three straight bullish days as the price fell from $203.33 to $202.50. The price has faltered after encountering resistance at the SMA 20 curve, The MACD shows decreasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 11 straight red sessions.