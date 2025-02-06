Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 06 February

Ethereum's (ETH) struggles in recent months have raised questions about whether the second-largest cryptocurrency is stifling altcoin gains. ETH has historically been a major driver of altseasons, and crypto community members suggest that its current underperformance could prevent a broader altcoin rally. Ethereum's lagging performance in the current bull cycle could be costing the broader altcoin market as the much-anticipated altseason continues to stall.

XRP is down 3% in the early hours of Thursday as crypto community members anticipate that the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) appeal of the ruling in its case with Ripple will likely not stand following latest developments under the new administration.

Bitcoin (BTC) remained below $100,000 on Thursday as the broader crypto market continues to face downside risk from a potential global trade war. However, Geoffrey Kendrick, Standard Chartered's head of digital asset research, predicted that Bitcoin could climb to $500,000 before 2028, toward the end of President Donald Trump's administration.

