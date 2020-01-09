Bitcoin price is trading significantly higher compared to the lows recorded in December at $6,500. The rejection from the recent high at $8,464 has dealt a blow on the surge from the support established at $7,800. Similarly, the trajectory towards $9,000 is also facing setbacks amid the bearish and volatile cryptocurrency market.

Ripple's XRP retreated from the recent high of $0.2255 to trade at $0.2055 at the time of writing. While the coin is still above pivotal $0.20, the upside momentum is fading away. On a day-to-day basis, XRP/USD is down over 3% as the sell-off is exacerbated by the general reversal on the cryptocurrency market.



Dash is in the green while the majority of cryptocurrencies are in the red. The digital asset is holding onto the gains accrued on the day whereby its trading 1% from the opening price of $52.44. The only other crypto in the green is Ethereum Classic trading 1.84% higher on the day.