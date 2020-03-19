Bitcoin's recovery has stalled after a move above $5,500 as the market is still full of uncertainty. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $5,600, having gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis. Bitcoin's market share has improved to 64.5%.

Ripple has been gaining ground rapidly amid the recovery on the cryptocurrency market with SMA100 1-hour now coming into view. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.6 billion, has increased by 7% on a day-to-day basis and hit the intraday high at $0.1551. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1540.

Dash is the growth leader of top-20 coins. Now the 19th largest digital asset with the current market value of $553 million has gained over 23% in recent 24 hours, while its average daily trading volume catapulted to nearly $1 billion. At the time of writing, DASH/USD is changing hands at $59.68, off the recent high hit at $62.86.

