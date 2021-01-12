Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple and Monero – European Wrap 12 January

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes

Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.

XRP price primed to surge despite Ripple's legal uncertainty

Ripple is up 5% on the day following a rebound from the recent support at $0.26. Altcoins were caught up in Bitcoin's downswing to $30,000 as covered on Monday. XRP seems to be embracing a recovery mission that could massively send it to higher price levels, perhaps $0.6.

Monero, Dash, and Zcash rebound strongly, outperforming other altcoins

SushiSwap trading volume has increased significantly over the last 30 days. Santiment shows the volume has increased from $130 million to a 30-day peak of $593 million, representing a 78% growth. Despite the surge in the volume, SUSHI price has not changed as much.