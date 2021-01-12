Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple and Monero – European Wrap 12 January

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000. Read more...
XRP price primed to surge despite Ripple's legal uncertainty
Ripple is up 5% on the day following a rebound from the recent support at $0.26. Altcoins were caught up in Bitcoin's downswing to $30,000 as covered on Monday. XRP seems to be embracing a recovery mission that could massively send it to higher price levels, perhaps $0.6. Read more...
Monero, Dash, and Zcash rebound strongly, outperforming other altcoins
SushiSwap trading volume has increased significantly over the last 30 days. Santiment shows the volume has increased from $130 million to a 30-day peak of $593 million, representing a 78% growth. Despite the surge in the volume, SUSHI price has not changed as much. Read more...
Bitcoin's plunge to $30,000 negatively impacted altcoins at the beginning of the week. However, privacy-oriented coins managed to reverse the trend quickly, leading to a recovery in the market. Dash is up 5% on the day, Monero 8.5%, while Zcash's value has increased by 12%.
Stellar must hold this crucial support to avoid a steep correction targeting $0.20
Although not a substantial one, stellar has sustained recovery following the breakdown from the recent new yearly high at $0.4. Besides, the cross-border transfer token continues to trade within a descending parallel channel.
ADA faces critical resistance while bulls aim for $0.34
Cardano is in the middle of a recovery mission after bouncing off support at the 100 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. However, gains are likely to delay due to the overhead pressure, especially at the 50 SMA ($0.28).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.