BTC/USD resumed the upside trend after a short-lived retreat to $6,730 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $6,930 and the upside momentum is gaining traction. A sustainable move above $7,000 will bring $7,300 back into focus and improve the technical picture. Bitcoin has gained nearly 2% since the beginning of the day and over 3% on a day-to-day basis.

ETH/USD is changing hands at $144.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum's market value has increased to $15.6 billion, while an average daily trading volume reached $15 billion.

Ripple has remained relatively bullish from Monday this week following a breakdown over the weekend. XRP/USD refreshed the levels around $0.16 before focusing on recalling the ground towards $0.20. Several milestones have been achieved this week including a spike above $0.18. A weekly high has been formed at $0.1878 but Ripple price has adjusted lower to the market value of $0.1804.