Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Monero - Asian Wrap 03 Dec

Bitcoin price prediction: Resistance at $7,370 makes return to the $7,500 level tough

Bitcoin charted its third consecutive bearish day after failing at the $7,766.25 line. BTC/USD has dropped from $7,410.40 to $7,345.85. The hourly chart for Monday shows us that the price fell to $7,229.25, where it found intraday support and bounced up to $7,315.

ETH/USD keeps falling after failing at the $155-level

ETH/USD managed to chart a third straight bearish day after failing at the $155-level. This Monday, Ethereum has dropped from $151.30 to $149. The price is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.

XMR/USD shows some bullish signals

XMR/USD has broken a trendline on the 4-hour chart that could point to some upside potential. The price is holding above 50 now and if 58 gets taken out then a run on 60 could take place. 55 is the next psychological level at the moment and price has been sticky there in the past.