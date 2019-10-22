Bitcoin price is trading in the minor positive territory, up some 0.35% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD continues to move within the confinements of a bearish flag structure via the daily chart view.

The narrowing range conditions are growingly subject to a breakout, it remains unclear in terms of the imminent trend.

Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 0.70% the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD is moving within narrowing trading conditions via the daily chart view.

The upside is capped at $180 and support is being held just below at $170.

Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 0.25%.

LTC/USD remains very much vulnerable to downside risks as it sits below the breached bear flag.

The price is being capped underneath a broken down bearish flag formation.