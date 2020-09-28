Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & IOTA – Asian Wrap 28 Sep

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lack of weekend love recalls crypto bears

The most favorite crypto coin, Bitcoin, continues to face rejection around 10,800 levels while trading around the $10,650, having briefly breached the $10,600. Ripple is the main laggard when compared to its peers, Bitcoin and Ethereum so far this Sunday. However, on a weekly basis, Ethereum emerges as the worst performer, down over 6%.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bulls drained after hitting a barrier at $360

Ethereum recently revisited support at $310. The smart contracts token bounced back upwards despite calls for losses as far as $250. The weekend session has been yielding for Ethereum because buyers managed to bring down the resistance at $350. At the time of writing, Ether is doddering at $357 amid a building bearish momentum.

IOTA Price Forecast: IOT/USD sold-off amid rising wedge breakdown, bearish RSI divergence

IOTA (IOT/USD) stalls the sharp sell-off to 0.2515, as the bears take a breather before the next push lower. As observed on the hourly chart, the coin came under fresh selling pressure from near 0.2670 region after a death cross got confirmed early Sunday.