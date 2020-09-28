Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & IOTA – Asian Wrap 28 Sep

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lack of weekend love recalls crypto bears
The most favorite crypto coin, Bitcoin, continues to face rejection around 10,800 levels while trading around the $10,650, having briefly breached the $10,600. Ripple is the main laggard when compared to its peers, Bitcoin and Ethereum so far this Sunday. However, on a weekly basis, Ethereum emerges as the worst performer, down over 6%.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bulls drained after hitting a barrier at $360
Ethereum recently revisited support at $310. The smart contracts token bounced back upwards despite calls for losses as far as $250. The weekend session has been yielding for Ethereum because buyers managed to bring down the resistance at $350. At the time of writing, Ether is doddering at $357 amid a building bearish momentum.
IOTA Price Forecast: IOT/USD sold-off amid rising wedge breakdown, bearish RSI divergence
IOTA (IOT/USD) stalls the sharp sell-off to 0.2515, as the bears take a breather before the next push lower. As observed on the hourly chart, the coin came under fresh selling pressure from near 0.2670 region after a death cross got confirmed early Sunday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
