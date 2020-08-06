Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin Cash – Asian Wrap 06 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD withdraws from the $11,800 level

BTC/USD faced bearish correction following a heavily bullish Wednesday. The price has dropped a bit from $11,755.34 to $11,750.65. As per the daily confluence detector, there is one strong resistance and support level at $12,225 and $10,900, respectively.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD spirals under $400

Ethereum has spent most of the time this week trying to bring down the resistance at $400. There have been instances where the crypto has made it above this seller congestion zone, however, buyers never managed to sustain gains above $415.

BItcoin Cash community experiences turmoil, BCH/USD consolidated below $300

BCH/USD took control of the market, tracking down the price form $293.91 to $291.70. It looks like the price is currently consolidating below the $300-level. The MACD shows that the market momentum is going to reverse from bullish to bearish.