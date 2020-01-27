BTC/USD falling wedge pattern breakout brushes shoulders with $8,700

After spending most of the weekend in the range between $8,200 and $8,400. Bitcoin is pushing the gains above $8,500. The bearish pressure encountered last week found a formidable balance above $8,200. The return above $8,400 was very to the ongoing action.

Dash Market Update: DASH/USD triangle breakout action shifts focus to $120

Dash is the most bullish cryptocurrency on Monday during the Asian session. The bullish wave emanates from the weekend action that saw the price forcefully rise above the confines of a falling triangle pattern. Dash also jumped above the simple moving averages, encouraging the bulls to increase the entries, pulling Dash above $110 and $115, respectively.