Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Chainlink & Ethereum – European Wrap 10 April

Bitcoin price has been highly consolidative for more than three weeks as it trades between two key levels. Despite the stellar performance of Q1 2023, BTC remains clueless about where it wants to head next. But things could change this week and result in a directional move soon.

Bitcoin price has been consolidating since March 17 in the form of an ascending triangle. This technical formation contains higher lows and equal highs connected via trend lines. The setup forecasts a 7.6% upswing, obtained by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point.

Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network, is likely to witness a rebound in its price. While the weighted sentiment, an indicator that takes into account social volume across platforms, signals a bearish sentiment, LINK whales are accumulating the token.

A similar setup was observed in December 2022 where LINK price started a rally.

Large wallet investors in Chainlink started accumulating large volumes of LINK tokens despite the recent decline in the weighted sentiment. Accumulation by whales is considered a bullish sign.

Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai upgrade is slated to occur on April 12. This marks the second-most significant milestone in Ethereum’s developmental journey post the Merge, the transition from Proof-of-Work.

Liquid staking derivatives have gained traction in the weeks leading up to the Merge.

Ethereum Shapella upgrade, known as Shanghai, is a hard fork scheduled for April 12, 2023. The upgrade lines up a series of improvements in the Ethereum blockchain, including the proposed Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) Shanghai and Capella.