Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP: Upward momentum hits pause

Cryptocurrencies across the board rebounded strongly on Thursday, in a way reminding investors that we are still in a bull market. Some altcoins such as Chainlink (LINK) and Synthetix (SNX) rallied massively, posting gains above 20% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP also resumed their uptrends but slowed down before making huge strides above critical levels. Read more ...

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA bulls return ready for revenge

The ADA/BTC trading pair is finally singing to the tune of the bullish trends we have recently discussed. Buy signals have been validated and it is upon as to explore how far the breakout will go. At the time of writing, ADA/BTC is teetering at 0.00000824 BTC amid a fast building bullish momentum. Read more ...

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH faces short-term bearish correction at $350

Uniswap’s recent launch of the UNI token drove up the gas cost on the Ethereum network. This resulted in miners earning close to $1 million in fees in just one hour. Additionally, Ethereum network activity has resulted in ETH miners making more from transaction fees. Read more ...