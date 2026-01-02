Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, BONK & Solana – American Wrap 02 January
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC trades within recent range as ETF flows stay weak
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades around $89,000 on Friday, extending its sideways price action for nearly three weeks as market participants remain indecisive. Institutional demand continues to soften, with spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recording mild net outflows for a third consecutive week. Meanwhile, easing year-end liquidity conditions have helped stabilize broader risk sentiment, keeping BTC confined within a narrow trading range for now.
BONK jumps more than 10% in 24 hours as momentum pushes price higher
BONK climbed in the past 24 hours, rising roughly 10.6% to around $0.00000833 as the token advanced through a key technical threshold.
Solana enters 2026 with last-minute boost in RWA momentum
Solana appears poised to expand from its memecoin-focused, retail-dominant network this year, after posting record real-world asset tokenization activity in December.
Author