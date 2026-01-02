Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, BONK & Solana – American Wrap 02 January

Bitcoin (BTC) price trades around $89,000 on Friday, extending its sideways price action for nearly three weeks as market participants remain indecisive. Institutional demand continues to soften, with spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recording mild net outflows for a third consecutive week. Meanwhile, easing year-end liquidity conditions have helped stabilize broader risk sentiment, keeping BTC confined within a narrow trading range for now.

BONK climbed in the past 24 hours, rising roughly 10.6% to around $0.00000833 as the token advanced through a key technical threshold.

Solana appears poised to expand from its memecoin-focused, retail-dominant network this year, after posting record real-world asset tokenization activity in December.