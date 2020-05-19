- Crypto sentiment is mixed on Tuesday.
- BitMEX experienced an unexpected downtime due to technical issues.
- BlockFi revealed they have been hacked.
- Iran is set to restrict Crypto exchanges under ‘currency smuggling’ laws.
Crypto sentiment is mixed on Tuesday.
Bitcoin is once again stalling near the 10K level. Both Monday's and Tuesday's candlesticks have been pretty indecisive (doji candles), which shows that the market is lacking any clear direction at these levels.
All we can do for now is look for breakout levels that could give us more clues on the future path of the digital gold. If the 10K level does break then there is a decent resistance zone very close by. 10522.51 has been used on three occasions on this chart alone to good effect could the next break be the real one?.
Litecoin has trading 0.60% lower but has recently bounced off the session lows. The price holding around 45.00 and looks like it could potentially break past the opening price. Cardano is once again the outperformer in the cryptosphere and has pushed 2.5% higher on Tuesday breaking the previous wave high.
Bitcoin Daily Chart
BitMEX experienced an unexpected downtime due to technical issues.
The trading platform for cryptocurrency derivatives BitMEX went offline on Tuesday ahead of the US opening. With both website and API of the exchange unavailable. The company reported that the sudden downtime was caused by the issues with the trading engine and assured users that all funds were safe.
We’re working to bring the BitMEX platform back online as soon as possible. All funds are safe, delayed orders will be rejected, and no liquidations will occur during downtime. There will be a cancel only period on coming back online.
BlockFi revealed they have been hacked.
Crypto lending firm BlockFi confirmed on Tuesday that they had been victims of a "SIM-swapping" attack. The good news is all of the customer funds are said to be secure but their names and addresses were compromised along with their account histories.
According to darkreading.com a SIM swap attack is when a fraudster gets information by getting a mobile phone carrier to transfer a user's phone number to a fraudster's SIM card, the bad guys can access a variety of riches linked to a victim's mobile phone.
Iran is set to restrict Crypto exchanges under ‘currency smuggling’ laws.
According to ArzDigital, the Iranian parliament published a proposal this week to include cryptocurrency in existing “currency smuggling” and foreign currency exchange regulations. The result of this potential plan is Iranian entrepreneurs face the risk of being jailed by local authorities or sanctioned by Americans.
The law would mean Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges would need to be licensed by the Central Bank of Iran and follow legacy foreign currency exchange guidelines, although it’s not apparent how existing exchanges should apply for licensing or adapt those fiat norms to blockchain technology. This seems to be an attempt by the Iranian government to quell capital outflows by preemptively justifying any moves to shut down or penalize local crypto exchanges.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: War for dominance still at play
The crypto board shows slight falls today after the good news that comes about the huge global challenge that is beating the COVID19.
EOS/USD: Investors sue EOS for providing misleading information
EOS is the 9th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.0 billion. The coin has lost over 1% since the beginning of the day and 3% on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD ready to resume the recovery once $222.50 is cleared
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $214.20, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $209.22, but further upside seems to be limited so far.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD moves above the broken trend line
Ripple’s XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.2008 to trade at $0.2050 by the time of writing. Despite the upside momentum, the coin is still 1.3% lower from this time on Monday and mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.